Gardaí investigating armed robbery of Killarney hotel bar by masked man

Gardaí say a masked man wielding a knife entered the bar in the Muckross Park Hotel and threatened staff
Gardaí investigating armed robbery of Killarney hotel bar by masked man

Gardaí are investigating an armed hold-up of a hotel bar in Killarney at the weekend. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 13:58
Anne Lucey

Investigations are ongoing in Killarney into the hold-up of a hotel bar in Killarney at the weekend.

Gardaí say a masked man wielding a knife entered the bar in the Muckross Park Hotel and threatened staff.

The incident happened around 7.25 pm on Friday at the luxurious hotel, which is located in the national park around 4km from the town centre.

The robber, wearing a red mask, entered by the left front door. Brandishing a knife, he made his way to the bar area where he threatened staff to hand over the money.

He took the cash and made his escape on foot.

Gardaí in Killarney say the incident was highly unusual and are appealing for information, saying they have no definite line of inquiry so far.

A wedding was taking place in a separate area of the hotel at the time but this was not impacted, Gardaí have confirmed.

There were very few people in the public bar area at the time and it is understood the quantity of cash handed over was small.

The Garda press office has issued an appeal for information. 

In a statement, gardaí said,

 "A lone male, with his face covered, entered the premises holding a knife. Staff were threatened by the man and a sum of cash was handed over. The man then fled the scene."

"No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Killarney at 064 667 1160. Investigations are ongoing."

Read More

Man arrested following reported robberies from taxi drivers in Cork City

More in this section

Dublin Taxi Man arrested following reported robberies from taxi drivers in Cork City
People urged to arrange for collection of online deliveries after suspected theft in Cork People urged to arrange for collection of online deliveries after suspected theft in Cork
Cork punter one of two winners in Lotto Plus 2 draw Cork punter one of two winners in Lotto Plus 2 draw
CrimeGardaiArmed RobberyPlace: KillarneyOrganisation: Muckross Park Hotel
Vinod Bajaj walks around the world

Limerick retiree who ‘walked around world’ steps out on new mission to demystify pensions

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices