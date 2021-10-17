Gardaí investigating armed robbery of Killarney hotel bar by masked man

Investigations are ongoing in Killarney into the hold-up of a hotel bar in Killarney at the weekend.

Gardaí say a masked man wielding a knife entered the bar in the Muckross Park Hotel and threatened staff.

The incident happened around 7.25 pm on Friday at the luxurious hotel, which is located in the national park around 4km from the town centre.

The robber, wearing a red mask, entered by the left front door. Brandishing a knife, he made his way to the bar area where he threatened staff to hand over the money.

He took the cash and made his escape on foot.

Gardaí in Killarney say the incident was highly unusual and are appealing for information, saying they have no definite line of inquiry so far.

A wedding was taking place in a separate area of the hotel at the time but this was not impacted, Gardaí have confirmed.

There were very few people in the public bar area at the time and it is understood the quantity of cash handed over was small.

The Garda press office has issued an appeal for information.

In a statement, gardaí said,

"A lone male, with his face covered, entered the premises holding a knife. Staff were threatened by the man and a sum of cash was handed over. The man then fled the scene."

"No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Killarney at 064 667 1160. Investigations are ongoing."