People urged to arrange for collection of online deliveries after suspected theft in Cork

A Cork sergeant is urging people to be careful when getting packages delivered after a number of online deliveries were presumed to be stolen.

The theft of packages in East Cork is currently being investigated by gardaí.

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station is urging people to have arrangements in place for collection if they are expecting deliveries.

“On Tuesday there were a couple of instances in one estate down in Youghal, where packages were left and were subsequently stolen, that they hadn’t been retrieved,” he told Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show.

Sgt Kelly also highlighted reports of delivery vans being followed in other parts of the country.

He said that if people are buying online, they should have a “tried and trusted” method in place so “if you’re not there, you know that one of your neighbours is in a position to take in the item for you”.

Gardaí confirmed in a statement to the Irish Examiner that they are investigating the theft of packages that occurred at two separate residences in the Duncoran area of Youghal.

Investigations are ongoing, they said.