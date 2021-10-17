Cork punter one of two winners in Lotto Plus 2 draw

Two players have won €250,000 after claiming the top prize in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw
Cork punter one of two winners in Lotto Plus 2 draw

There was no winner of the main jackpot, worth a record €19m.

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 08:05
Steve Neville

Two players have won €250,000 after claiming the top prize in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winning tickets were sold in Cork and Dublin and the numbers drawn were 1, 3, 5, 24, 25, 39 and the bonus was 6.

There was no winner of the main jackpot, worth a record €19m.

However, two players won €640,859 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers from the main Lotto draw were 1, 7, 20, 21, 24, 44 and the bonus was 19.

The €19,060,800 jackpot is currently capped and has been rolling since June 9.

As the jackpot is now capped, it means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

In total, more than 235,000 players won prizes in Saturday’s Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

Read More

Property owners set to make thousands of euro renting out Limerick homes for 2027 Ryder Cup

More in this section

Man jailed for dangerous driving after 'bouncing over speed bumps' in Cork housing estate Man jailed for dangerous driving after 'bouncing over speed bumps' in Cork housing estate
One-winged swan finds unlikely family in Limerick One-winged swan finds unlikely family in Limerick
Man seriously injured following shooting incident in Cork City Man seriously injured following shooting incident in Cork City
Cork punter one of two winners in Lotto Plus 2 draw

'It is keeping families together': Protest held to keep Owenacurra mental health centre open

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices