Cork punter one of two winners in Lotto Plus 2 draw

Two players have won €250,000 after claiming the top prize in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.
The winning tickets were sold in Cork and Dublin and the numbers drawn were 1, 3, 5, 24, 25, 39 and the bonus was 6.
There was no winner of the main jackpot, worth a record €19m.
However, two players won €640,859 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.
The numbers from the main Lotto draw were 1, 7, 20, 21, 24, 44 and the bonus was 19.
The €19,060,800 jackpot is currently capped and has been rolling since June 9.
As the jackpot is now capped, it means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.
The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.
In total, more than 235,000 players won prizes in Saturday’s Lotto and Lotto Plus games.