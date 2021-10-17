Grave concerns: Cobh cemeteries running out of burial plots

Fears that grave spaces will run out in a coastal community have prompted a ban on pre-selling plots and an increase in cremations is leading to another shift in policy.

Concerns have been raised by councillors that the Cobh area could soon run out of burial plots. Its population has boomed to more than 13,000 and is increasing further, prompting additional fears about the long-term situation around graveyard spaces.

As a result, they asked for an audit to be carried out by council officials of what spaces remained.

A meeting of the Cobh Municipal District Council was told that there are three cemeteries in the area. Two are run by the county council and the other is overseen by the Catholic Church.

Municipal District Officer Páraig Lynch said one of the local authority-run graveyards at Ballynoe had no plots left at all as any remaining ones had been pre-sold.

He said the other council-run graveyard, Old Church Cemetery, had 120 unsold plots to date, while there were others which were unused but had been pre-sold.

Mr Lynch said that local undertakers had pointed out that there had been a noticeable increase in the number of people who wanted to be cremated and this would have to be taken into account.

He said on foot of this the council is planning to create a columbarium wall at Old Church Cemetery.

Columbarium walls have recessed niches which are used to store urns containing cremated remains.

Mr Lynch said the creation of the columbarium wall would mean that up to 30 grave plots would be lost. This would leave 90 spaces at Old Church Cemetery.

He said as a result the council would in future not allow people to pre-purchase plots there.

Mr Lynch provided the information to Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen who had expressed concern about the availability of grave plots in the area in the years ahead.

He told him they would present councillors with a design for the proposed columbarium wall when it had been completed.

The other cemetery in the area, St Colman's, is run by the Catholic Church.

Mr Lynch said he had made inquiries with the church authorities and had been informed there were between 50 and 60 unsold plots there.

“There will be less grave plots available in Cobh than previously envisaged and what remains in the council-run cemetery will not be sold in advance in future,” Mr Lynch added.

While cremation is becoming increasingly popular throughout Co Cork, there has been a noticeable increase in the Cobh area. It's believed in part due to the close proximity of the crematorium in Ringaskiddy.

Mr Rasmussen said despite this there was a need to come up with a plan going forward to create more grave spaces in Cobh.