Property owners set to make thousand of euro renting out Limerick homes for 2027 Ryder Cup

Homeowners in West Limerick are looking to capitalise on the arrival of the Ryder Cup by renting out their homes for tens of thousands of euro.

Some properties are listed for as much as €50,000 for ten days, some six years before the flagship golf event takes place.

Around 300,000 expected visitors, both from the USA and across Europe, are tipped to touch down in West Limerick for the peak performance golfing event, which will be hosted at the Adare Manor.

Those in the west of the country are seeing the opportunity for money to be made, with many of Limerick’s hotels already fully booked by corporate entourages from the states.

Accommodation for the Event (AFTE), a website which specialises in accommodation for major golf events, is currently sowing 11 listings for the 2027 Ryder Cup, ranging in price from €22,000 to €50,000. Most are in Limerick, but there are also some in Co Tipperary and Co Kerry, with properties available for seven to ten nights.

A week ago, there were 17 properties listed on the site, suggesting some may be snapped up already, six years ahead of the event.

Rory McIlroy. File Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

AFTE is not affiliated with the Ryder Cup and also advertises properties for the US Open, the Solheim Cup and other large golf events.

Brian Higgins, community manager of AFTE says that many of the properties are being snatched up quickly, even though the event is six years away.

“I think our record so far is 10 minutes with a property being taken down, so that shows the demand,” Mr Higgins said.

He added, that due to the lack of accommodation in the area, and the fact that some of the hotels are fully booked that “it really is going to require people renting out their homes” if 300,000 people are to be accommodated.

Due to the cost involved and the short-term nature of the event, Mr Higgins says this is likely to benefit private homeowners who look to rent out their house for a short time, rather than institutional landlords or investment funds.

“People are really aware of what’s coming,” Mr Higgins said, in terms of the numbers which are going to be descending on the West Limerick town, saying at previous events, such as the one in Straffan, Kildare, in 2006 where “people needed photo ID to access their own homes".

Tony Wallace, Head of Property management at Rooney Auctioneers says the prices are a direct result of the vast number of visitors Limerick is going to get.

“Such an occasion brings an influx of people, both nationally and internationally so the demand for short-term, quality accommodation, would be quite high.

“There is only a limited amount of accommodation, near to the event, and the rents will reflect that. So potentially, the prices will remain in and around those figures, but the quality of accommodation on offer needs to be matched,” he added.

However, Mr Wallace does not believe that this sort of demand will impact the current rental crisis affecting Limerick.

“I don't think it'll impact the shortage of rental accommodation currently experienced in Limerick city and county. If the Ryder Cup was on today, would it put more pressure on? No, because where the shortage lies is long-term accommodation, 12 months or more, so I think we're talking about a different market,” he added.