Joe Duffy Motors to buy Cork's landmark CAB Ford dealership

A landmark in the east of Cork City, CAB has been in operation since 1925 and is the oldest Ford dealership in Munster
Joe Duffy Motors to buy Cork's landmark CAB Ford dealership

A landmark in the east of Cork City, CAB has been in operation since 1925 and is the oldest Ford dealership in Munster and currently employs around 50 staff. Picture: Denis Scannell

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 18:11
Greg Murphy

Joe Duffy Motors, one of the country's largest motor groups, has agreed to buy the CAB Motor Company in Cork City.

The acquisition of the Ballintemple business, subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), will see the Dublin-based group expand the number of dealerships under the Joe Duffy banner to 22.

A landmark in the east of Cork City, CAB has been in operation since 1925 and is the oldest Ford dealership in Munster and currently employs around 50 staff.

Gavin Hydes, the chief executive and controlling shareholder of Joe Duffy Motors, said the deal signifies the company’s ambition to grow its footprint in Munster.

“I look forward to welcoming the CAB team to the Group,” he said.

“Celebrating their centenary in 2017, Cork is the home of the first Ford Factory in 1917.

"As the Joe Duffy Group look to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year, the Group is also a long-established business with strong employee and customer principles."

The majority of the Joe Duffy dealerships can be found in Dublin and the northeast of the country with some in Limerick and Athlone.

The director of CAB Motor Company, Conor Cavanagh, said he is incredibly grateful to his team for their commitment over the years.

“We are privileged to have such a talented, loyal, and long-serving team and customer base," Mr Cavanagh said.

"When selling the business, it was imperative to the company and me personally that we sought a buyer whose values and culture align closely with ours.

"It is important that the team benefit from being part of a larger group with ambitious expansion plans and further career development opportunities."

He added: “We are delighted that the Joe Duffy Group will acquire CAB."

Read More

Cork victim of phone scam lost thousands of euro

More in this section

Gardaí called to Cork playground after reports man approached children Gardaí called to Cork playground after reports man approached children
Close up of boy praying Funerals, Communions and weddings blamed for Kerry's high Covid-19 numbers 
UCC launches new strategy to give student mental health 'the attention it deserves' UCC launches new strategy to give student mental health 'the attention it deserves'
Stop unknown calling. Phone scam on the screen.

Cork victim of phone scam lost thousands of euro

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices