Joe Duffy Motors to buy Cork's landmark CAB Ford dealership

Joe Duffy Motors, one of the country's largest motor groups, has agreed to buy the CAB Motor Company in Cork City.

The acquisition of the Ballintemple business, subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), will see the Dublin-based group expand the number of dealerships under the Joe Duffy banner to 22.

A landmark in the east of Cork City, CAB has been in operation since 1925 and is the oldest Ford dealership in Munster and currently employs around 50 staff.

Gavin Hydes, the chief executive and controlling shareholder of Joe Duffy Motors, said the deal signifies the company’s ambition to grow its footprint in Munster.

“I look forward to welcoming the CAB team to the Group,” he said.

“Celebrating their centenary in 2017, Cork is the home of the first Ford Factory in 1917.

"As the Joe Duffy Group look to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year, the Group is also a long-established business with strong employee and customer principles."

The majority of the Joe Duffy dealerships can be found in Dublin and the northeast of the country with some in Limerick and Athlone.

The director of CAB Motor Company, Conor Cavanagh, said he is incredibly grateful to his team for their commitment over the years.

“We are privileged to have such a talented, loyal, and long-serving team and customer base," Mr Cavanagh said.

"When selling the business, it was imperative to the company and me personally that we sought a buyer whose values and culture align closely with ours.

"It is important that the team benefit from being part of a larger group with ambitious expansion plans and further career development opportunities."

He added: “We are delighted that the Joe Duffy Group will acquire CAB."