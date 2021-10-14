Gardaí called to Cork playground after reports man approached children

In a number of instances he attempted to speak with the children
The man has been observed throughout the month of October at the playground. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 14:28
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí were called to a Cork playground this week after reports of a man approaching children. 

A complaint was made to An Garda Síochána on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 12, after several parents saw the man approaching their children at the playground. The incident took place in John O'Callaghan Park in Riverstown, Glanmire, Co. Cork. 

The man was observed smoking and watching the children playing at the park at around 12pm that afternoon. 

In a number of instances he attempted to speak with the children. When challenged the man said he comes to the playground to exercise. 

The man has been observed throughout the month of October at the popular Cork playground. 

A number of parents have shared warnings on social media describing their discomfort. Gardaí confirmed that they responded to the reports that afternoon. 

Parents present at the park gave statements to the responding gardaí. Gardaí said no offences were disclosed. 

Child SafetyPlace: GlanmirePlace: Cork
