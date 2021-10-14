Funerals, Communions and weddings blamed for Kerry's high Covid-19 numbers 

The county is experiencing high positivity rates throughout, but particularly in urban areas
Funerals, Communions and weddings blamed for Kerry's high Covid-19 numbers 

First Communions and Confirmations are being blamed for high Covid rates in Kerry.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 12:11
Anne Lucey

Funerals, First Communions, Confirmations, weddings and other "social gatherings" are driving high Covid-19 case numbers in Kerry, the region's public health service has said.

The county is experiencing high positivity rates throughout, but particularly in urban areas, it has said.

Dr Anne Sheahan, acting director of public health for Cork and Kerry, said the increase in positive case numbers in Kerry was being seen across different age groups.

The 14-day incidence rate, as of Sunday night, had almost doubled in three weeks, from just under 300 to almost 580.

The positivity rate in Kerry is now at 15%, five points ahead of the national average.

Dr Sheahan said: “We are aware of an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 across Kerry. We’re seeing this increase in all age-groups, and in many areas – particularly urban areas.

Public health had not traced the increase back to any particular event but was continuing to investigate clusters and outbreaks, she said.

They were, however, seeing an increase in workplaces, as a result of many social gatherings such as First Communions, Confirmations, weddings and as a result of funerals.

There is a high level of community spread in the country at the moment. For that reason, I appeal to people who are not yet vaccinated to make sure they get their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. 

"Walk-in vaccination clinics will be available at the Tralee Vaccination Centre on Thursday and Monday, from 3pm-5pm,” Dr Sheahan said.

Overall vaccination rate high

While the overall vaccination rate in Kerry is high, Dr Sheahan said she would still ask anyone who is not fully vaccinated, for any reason, to make sure they get their full set of vaccinations as soon as possible.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan, GP at the Farranfore Medical Centre, serving the mid-Kerry area between Tralee and Killarney, said many older people are presenting, and household settings account for most of the incidents he sees.

He said social distancing was not being obeyed in shops and his patients were complaining.

Dr Shanahan, whose practice serves a wide hinterland, is sounding a warning about the “great reopening”, the ending of most restrictions nationally, in under two weeks.

“I hope the great re-opening is not premature,” he said.

Personally, he will continue to take precautions and will not go where there are large crowds of people – irrespective of whether this is indoors or outdoors, the GP said.

Read More

Ireland 'on knife-edge' says Nolan as he urges people with 'followership'  to get vaccinated

More in this section

Popular West Cork priest who shared emotional online farewell passes away Popular West Cork priest who shared emotional online farewell passes away
New Cork mural challenges people to think ‘What is Home?’ New Cork mural challenges people to think ‘What is Home?’
Limerick students drive on women in STEM with all-female race team Limerick students drive on women in STEM with all-female race team
#COVID-19Place: Kerry
Funerals, Communions and weddings blamed for Kerry's high Covid-19 numbers 

UCC launches new strategy to give student mental health 'the attention it deserves'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices