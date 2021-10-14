Asylum seeker living in Cork to protest outside Leinster House for leave to remain

Permission to remain can be granted to people who have been refused a refuge or subsidiary protection declaration but who are not returned home for humanitarian or other compelling reasons
Asylum seeker living in Cork to protest outside Leinster House for leave to remain

Nadim Hussain said he fears for his life if he was to be deported to his home country of India. He said that both of his parents were killed in riots before he came here in 2018.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 06:19
Maeve Lee

An asylum seeker is preparing to protest outside Leinster House today and has vowed to commence a hunger strike as he pleads for permission to remain in Ireland.

Nadim Hussain, who currently lives in Direct Provision in Cork, is pleading to be granted permission to remain in Ireland.

Mr Hussain has been living in Cork for three years. Last month, he received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPAT) which affirmed a recommendation of the international protection officer which stated that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee along with subsidiary protection status. Following on from the letter, he is pleading to be granted leave to remain in Ireland.

Mr Hussain said he received the decision from IPAT in a few weeks but is still awaiting a decision in regard to permission to remain in the country.

“Why are they not giving me my answer for leave to remain?” he asked.

Read More

Call for community employment to be extended to protection applicants

Mr Hussain said he fears for his life if he was to be deported to his home country of India. He said that both of his parents were killed in riots in West Bengal before he came to Ireland in 2018.

“That’s the reason I am protesting and begging and pleading,” he said.

“I want leave to remain. I don’t want to go to my country.” Along with the support of other asylum seekers, he will protest outside Leinster House today, and he has vowed to commence a hunger strike.

According to figures obtained by Nasc following a Parliamentary Question from Thomas Gould TD earlier this year, the median processing times for applications processed to completion at the International Protection Office in Quarter one, 2021, was 16.1 months for prioritised cases. For non-prioritised cases, it was 24 months.

The median waiting time for decisions through IPAT as of 30 June, 2021, was 10 months. Up to the same date, there were over 1,600 appeals pending.

Speaking on the asylum seeking process in Ireland, a spokesperson for Nasc said the timeline for a decision for those seeking leave to remain can vary. With leave to remain, a “host of factors” are considered, and it can be difficult to “pin down” why individuals are granted leave to remain.

Permission to remain can be granted to people who have been refused a refuge or subsidiary protection declaration but who are not returned home for humanitarian or other compelling reasons.

While the Department of Justice does not comment on individual immigration cases, it said that each application for international protection is examined in detail on its individual merits, taking all factors into account.

According to the Department, the permission to remain process includes a full consideration of their private and family rights in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights as well as consideration of their work situation, among other issues.

“For those who are in the international protection process, our objective is to have decisions made on their applications and permission to remain considerations as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

Nadim Hussain currently lives in Direct Provision in Cork.
Nadim Hussain currently lives in Direct Provision in Cork.

“This ensures that those who are found to be in need of our protection can receive it quickly and begin rebuilding their lives here with a sense of safety and security.” For those found not to be in need of international protection, a full consideration of all aspects of their case is considered before a Deportation Order is made.

All appellants who come before the independent IPAT have their appeals assessed “on an individual, objective and impartial basis”. This is based on “precise and up-to-date information” as to the general situation prevailing in the country of origin of the appellant including such information contained in submissions made by them or on their behalf.

Under international human rights law, the principle of non-refoulement guarantees that no one should be returned to a country where they would face torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and other irreparable harm.

More in this section

Popular West Cork priest who shared emotional online farewell passes away Popular West Cork priest who shared emotional online farewell passes away
New Cork mural challenges people to think ‘What is Home?’ New Cork mural challenges people to think ‘What is Home?’
Limerick students drive on women in STEM with all-female race team Limerick students drive on women in STEM with all-female race team
asylum seekerRefugee CrisisAsylumPlace: CorkPlace: India
Asylum seeker living in Cork to protest outside Leinster House for leave to remain

UCC launches new strategy to give student mental health 'the attention it deserves'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices