Cork voluntary groups reporting lack of people on CE schemes

Voluntary organisations in Co Cork are finding it increasingly difficult to get people to fill Community Employment Schemes (CES), which are vital for propping up services for the elderly and childcare in particular.

GAA clubs, community councils and Tidy Towns organisations are also suffering from the shortage.

Cork County Council is to write to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, asking her to extend the contract duration of those currently on CES in situations where there are no new applicants to fill upcoming vacancies, and to urgently review the eligibility criteria for these schemes.

The issue was raised by Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch, who said she'd received representations from many community groups, particularly those providing elderly care and early childhood care.

“These groups are in a position whereby they will lose some of their services due to lack of staff as current CES participants could not have their contract extended and there were no new applicants for these positions,” Ms Lynch said.

She said while she welcomed the fact that Ms Humphries was extending CES and Tús schemes for those who were supposed to come off them next month until February 4 next, the contracts should be run indefinitely in many cases.

“We are still facing the issue that there are currently 2,659 open vacancies nationally for the CES. I appreciate that these schemes are limited to a certain period of time to allow for participants on the scheme who are long-term unemployed to utilise what they have learned on these schemes to re-enter full employment,” Ms Lynch said.

Vital positions

However, she and other councillors said there was a need to keep older people in the schemes longer for two reasons. One, they would find it hard to get work elsewhere and two they are filling vital positions others may not want.

“There isn't a community across the county which doesn't use these schemes. GAA clubs, community councils, Tidy Towns groups use them. It's getting more and more difficult to fill them as the economy picks up. It's impossible to find suitable people to fill these schemes,” Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea agreed they should be extended even further.

“These scheme requires a long-term review because after February it will be difficult to fill these positions. There needs to be a deep rooted review,” Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said.

Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy said there needed to be a social element to such contracts as there was in the past, where older workers were kept on longer in their own communities.

“There should be no limit on the time [contract] involved for somebody in their late 50s or 60s,” he said.