Status yellow fog warning issued for Munster and Leinster  

Met Éireann said there will be “dense fog in parts” leading to poor visibility.
Status yellow fog warning issued for Munster and Leinster  

Deer in Phoenix Park emerge from heavy fog. A fog warning will be in place from 1am to 11am on Wednesday. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 13:32
Steve Neville

A status yellow fog warning has been issued for all of Munster and Leinster.

The warning will come into effect at 1am on Wednesday and will remain in place until 11am.

Met Éireann said there will be “dense fog in parts” leading to poor visibility.

The rest of Wednesday will see “a dry day with a mix of cloud and autumn sunshine.” 

The brightest weather will be across the southern half of the country, while temperatures will be between 14C and 17C.

Meanwhile, the forecaster has predicted that the recent good weather will begin to “waver” later this week.

Prolonged periods of rain are due to set in as the week progresses.

“By the weekend it looks to become more unsettled with longer spells of rain becoming heavy at times while temperatures will generally remain slightly above average for the time of year,” Met Éireann said.

Read More

Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney passes away at age 83

More in this section

UCC unveils Rainbow Walkway to mark ‘national coming out’ day UCC unveils Rainbow Walkway to mark ‘national coming out’ day
Woman charged in connection with Limerick hit-and-run that left four injured Woman charged in connection with Limerick hit-and-run that left four injured
Tina Satchwell missing Missing Cork woman's sister vows never to stop searching for her
Status yellow fog warning issued for Munster and Leinster  

Family threatened with being burnt out if they take up new Limerick home

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 9, 2021

  • 5
  • 13
  • 18
  • 25
  • 34
  • 38
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices