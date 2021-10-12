Status yellow fog warning issued for Munster and Leinster  

A status yellow fog warning has been issued for all of Munster and Leinster.
The warning will come into effect at 1am on Wednesday and will remain in place until 11am.
Met Éireann said there will be “dense fog in parts” leading to poor visibility.
The rest of Wednesday will see “a dry day with a mix of cloud and autumn sunshine.”
The brightest weather will be across the southern half of the country, while temperatures will be between 14C and 17C.
Meanwhile, the forecaster has predicted that the recent good weather will begin to “waver” later this week.
Prolonged periods of rain are due to set in as the week progresses.
“By the weekend it looks to become more unsettled with longer spells of rain becoming heavy at times while temperatures will generally remain slightly above average for the time of year,” Met Éireann said.