Woman charged in connection with Limerick hit-and-run that left four injured

The accused will appear before Limerick District Court on Tuesday for a bail application
The incidents of dangerous driving are alleged to have occurred at Cornmarket Row, Limerick city; Carr Street, Limerick City; and at a junction between Cornmarket Row and Carr Street, all on Sunday, October 10. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 14:36
David Raleigh

A woman has been remanded in custody after she was charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Limerick on Sunday morning, in which a car was allegedly driven into a number of people, critically injuring a man and leaving three women with less serious injuries.

Chloe McNamara, (20), of Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court today, charged with four offences arising out of the alleged incident, in the early hours of Sunday.

Ms McNamara, who wore a hoody over her head and a face mask in court, was charged with three counts of dangerous driving, contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act.

The incidents of dangerous driving are alleged to have occurred at Cornmarket Row, Limerick city; Carr Street, Limerick City; and at a junction between Cornmarket Row and Carr Street, all on Sunday, October 10.

Ms McNamara is also charged with failing to give assistance to a male, knowing this person was injured, arising out of an incident in which she was allegedly involved in, at Cornmarket Row, also on Sunday, October 10, and contrary to Section 106 of the Road Traffic Act. Specific details of the case were not disclosed in court.

Garda Patricia McCormack, Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence of arresting and charging Ms McNamara. Garda McCormack said she arrested the accused at 9.14pm last Sunday and that she charged her with the four offences outlined above, at 10.33pm that night.

Garda McCormack said Ms McNamara “made no reply” when charged on Sunday night. During today’s court hearing Ms McNamara removed her face mask from her mouth and nose and smiled at supporters who were seated in the body of the court.

Garda McCormack said gardaí would be objecting to bail. Ms McNamara’s solicitor, Sarah Ryan, told the court her client would not be immediately applying for bail.

Sergeant Sean Murray, prosecuting, said that a garda file on the matter was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and that gardaí were awaiting directions on how the case was to proceed.

Ms Ryan told the court that she would be making an application for bail on behalf of the accused tomorrow.

Judge Patricia Harney granted the accused free legal aid and remanded her in custody on a body warrant to Limerick Prison, to appear before Limerick District Court on Tuesday for a bail application, and to hear directions in the case from the DPP.

#CourtsPlace: Limerick
