Watch: Tractors drive through Cork City as IFA urges Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael 'to stand up to Greens'

Tractors have paraded through Cork City as part of a rally calling on the Government not to impose cuts on farmers.

A procession of tractors drove through Cork City on Friday evening, the last of four rallies that began this morning in Cavan, with two more in Roscommon and Portlaoise.

Speaking prior to the event, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) President Tim Cullinan said the Government would be making a massive strategic mistake if farmers are forced to cut production in this country.

The protest was to ensure that the Government would safeguard the viability of farmers.

“Whether it’s the shape of the next CAP, carbon budgeting or sectoral emissions ceilings, it’s time Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael stood up to the Greens. Their ideological opposition to the grass-based farming we have in this country must be challenged,” Mr Cullinan said.

He said that farmers have been unfairly targeted in the climate debate and that there is little or no consideration given to the role farmers play in climate action, and in sequestering carbon in particular.

“Now they tell us that when they are able to count the carbon farmers are removing from the atmosphere, the State is planning to steal those carbon credits,” he said.

“Those who want to regulate farmers out of business refuse to acknowledge that there will be carbon leakage from reducing production in Ireland. The global population is due to increase from 7.5bn to 10bn by 2050. If food is not produced in Ireland, it will have to be produced in other countries with a higher carbon footprint.”

The IFA President said economic and social considerations have to come into play when deciding on the future of the economy.

He added that the farming and food sector “is the cornerstone of the rural economy and serves as an important counterpoint to development in cities and urban areas”.