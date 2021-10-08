UL will play 'major part' in transformation of Mid-West, says new president

Professor Kerstin Mey has today been approved as the new president of University of Limerick.

Her appointment for a 10-year term follows an open competition and recruitment process, according to the university.

“I am honoured that the Governing Authority has appointed me to lead the University of Limerick through the next decade of its advancement,” said Prof Mey.

“I am very much looking forward to building on the many achievements of UL and ensuring this university will continue to thrive.

Fifty years on, as a still young and dynamic institution, I want us to capitalise on UL’s heritage as pioneer, entrepreneur, and disruptor.

“We have a major part to play in the social, economic, and ecological transformation of the Mid-West region.

“It is an exciting time for us,” she added.

“Developing our city-centre campus over the next period will enable us to strengthen UL’s civil and civic mission, to grow connectivity and collaborations with communities, businesses, and industry as well as with Limerick City and County Council, and impact on place-making and the regeneration of the city and the region.”

Mary Harney, the chancellor of UL’s Governing Authority, said Professor Mey is a very “worthy appointee”.

She has more than demonstrated her capacity for leadership in her interim role as president and brought great pride to the entire UL community as the first female president of an Irish university,” she said.

According to UL, a selection board comprised of both internal and external members to the university recommended Professor Mey’s appointment following an extensive search and recruitment process.

Prior to taking on the role of interim president in September 2020, Professor Mey held the position of vice president academic affairs and student engagement at UL.

She was appointed vice president and professor of visual culture at UL in April 2018, having previously held roles as pro-vice chancellor and dean of the Westminster School of Media, Arts and Design and as professor of contemporary art and theory at the University of Westminster, London.