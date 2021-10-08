Gardaí seize €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Macroom

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Cork.
Some 4.5kgs of the suspected drugs were seized after gardaí attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant on Thursday evening at a property in Macroom.
The search warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and the suspected cannabis herb – which was vacuum-packed and ready for distribution – was located.
A man in his mid-50s was arrested during the search and was taken to Bandon Garda station.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí said that the man remains in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.