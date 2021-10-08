Gardaí seize €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Macroom

A man in his mid-50s was arrested during the search and was taken to Bandon Garda station.
Some 4.5kgs of the suspected drugs were seized on Thursday

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 15:45
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Cork.

Some 4.5kgs of the suspected drugs were seized after gardaí attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant on Thursday evening at a property in Macroom.

The search warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and the suspected cannabis herb – which was vacuum-packed and ready for distribution – was located.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said that the man remains in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.

