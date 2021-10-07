Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Cork City 

17-year-old Cian O'Leary went missing in the Cork city area on Tuesday at around 5.45pm
Have you seen Cian O'Leary?

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 18:40
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Cork.

17-year-old Cian O'Leary went missing in the Cork city area on Tuesday at around 5.45pm.

Cian is described as being 5’6” in height with a slim build. He has brown short hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and Nike Air runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cian is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Missing people
