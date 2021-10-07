New route from Cork Airport to Venice to launch in 2022

A new route from Cork to Venice is set to launch next summer.

Ryanair announced the new route on Thursday that will operate two weekly flights.

The news comes following Ryanair’s new base announcement at Venice Marco Polo Airport this week.

“We are delighted to announce this new route from Cork to Venice, operating two weekly flights, for Summer 2022,” said Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness.

“Ryanair remains committed to re-building Ireland’s tourism industry and strengthening international connectivity as we continue to grow in Europe and travel returns to pre-Covid levels.”

The new service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays from March 29, 2022.

Last week, the low-cost airline announced the reopening of its two-aircraft base at Cork Airport and the restoration of 20 routes across the UK and Europe.

Meanwhile, low-cost Spanish carrier Vueling will operate a new twice-weekly air service from Cork to Paris Orly this winter.

Vueling, part of Aer Lingus' parent group IAG, will operate the route on Mondays and Fridays from November 22.