Clare pub has kegs worth €200 each stolen from outside door

The owners said five kegs that had just been delivered were stolen and the incident was captured on CCTV
A car that is alleged to have stolen kegs from a pub in Clare. Picture: McGregors Bar & Bistro/Facebook

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 20:50
Steve Neville

A pub in Co Clare that had five kegs stolen from outside the door has appealed for help in finding the thieves.

The kegs were stolen from McGregors Bar & Bistro in Sixmilebridge on Tuesday in what the owners have alleged to be a small red car.

In a post on Facebook, the owners said five kegs that had just been delivered were stolen and the incident was captured on CCTV.

They said the CCTV footage and the keg details have been sent to the gardaí.

“The car departed up the Shannon Road with the boot wide open. You would certainly notice it driving behind them. 

“Any information please DM us or Shannon or Sixmilebridge Garda Station,” they added.

Luke Healy, whose father owns the pub, said the incident will have "very inconvenient" knock-on effects.

Mr Healy said the kegs would be worth around €200 each and now other arrangements will have to be made to ensure they have enough stock for the rest of the week.

“They’re scheduled deliveries so we’re on our own now to try and get kegs,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“Then in the future, we won’t be able to leave them outside the door, so we have to arrange for people to arrive as the kegs are being delivered and bring them in and everything.

Obviously, there’s a related costs to that.

Mr Healy said new kegs could be bought but they will end up being more expensive.

He said they have reported it to the gardaí who are investigating the theft.

In a statement, gardaí said they “are investigating a theft that occurred outside a premises in Sixmilebridge” that occurred between 12pm and 1.30pm “where a number of kegs were stolen”.

Gardaí added: “No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

