Cork teenager left 'unrecognisable' after alleged hammer attack in Bishopstown

The young man was walking with his cousin near a petrol station on Curraheen Road shortly before midnight on Saturday when a car pulled up and a group of masked men got out
Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 14:53
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are investigating after an 18-year-old man was left "unrecognisable" after an alleged hammer attack in the Bishopstown area of Cork city.

The young man was walking with his cousin near a petrol station on Curraheen Road shortly before midnight on Saturday when a car pulled up and a group of masked men got out.

Speaking to the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's RedFM, a family member of the injured teenager, identified only as Louise, said that they began attacking him and one of them pulled a hammer.

“They pulled masks over their faces and jumped out and just started attacking," she said.

"One then pulled out a hammer and struck the family member on the head and then continuously struck him after that."

Louise said the teenager's family believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

"At that time one of the attackers screamed ‘that’s not them. That’s not them. That’s not him’,” she said.

"He was unconscious on the floor. That was from a witness. I was not there myself".

The men are then believed to have gotten back into their car and drove off.

The 18-year-old was brought to Cork University Hospital for CT scans because it was believed he had bleeding on the brain.

Louise said that he was left "unrecognisable" after the attack and has a broken nose and several broken teeth.

"There isn’t a tooth in his head that's not broken," she said.

"He got facial X rays to see if those bones were broken in his face. He has a big gash across his forehead, so he has stitches right across his forehead where he'll be scarred for life.

"His two cheekbones are completely swollen and all his teeth are broken. He's missing two to three teeth on one side."

He has since been discharged from the CUH but Louise says it's going to be a "long road" for him to recover.

"It's going to take a long time for him to get back on his feet after all this I think, I really do."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the teenager in his recovery - https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-a-smile-after-vicious-hammer-attack.

The young man's family are appealing for any witnesses to the attack to come forward and help gardaí with their enquiries.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at Bishopstown garda station on (021) 462450.

