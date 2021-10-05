Met Éireann warns Atlantic rain band could bring flooding to western counties

The alert is currently in effect and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday, covering Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Donegal and all of Connacht
Met Éireann warns Atlantic rain band could bring flooding to western counties

The alert is currently in effect and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday, covering Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Donegal and all of Connacht

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 14:01
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the west coast of Ireland for the remainder of the week as a rain band approaches from the Atlantic Ocean.

The alert is currently in effect and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday, covering Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Donegal and all of Connacht.

The forecaster is predicting that the band of rain will stall over western counties in the coming days, leading to persistent and heavy falls in place.

There is a possibility of some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding because of it.

Met Éireann says they will update the advisory on Wednesday, "with warnings possible".

As it stands, the remainder of the week will see milder conditions with values "well above average" and persistent rainfalls along the west coast.

Wednesday will see temperatures with highs of 15C to 18C throughout the day, despite being largely cloudy and overcast in parts.

On Thursday, we can expect another dull day with heavy outbreaks of rain in the west and strong bright spells in the east of the country. Temperatures will be warm and humid with highs of 16C to 20C.

Friday will be a similar story with heavy rain in the west and temperatures of 15C to 19C expected.

As we approach the weekend, the rain showers will ease and move east towards the Irish Sea with bright spells developing along the west coast on Saturday while Sunday will be mostly dry with good sunny spells.

Read More

Severely emaciated lurcher dumped from vehicle days after giving birth

More in this section

Children's Minister urges local authorities to protect mother and baby home burial sites from development Children's Minister urges local authorities to protect mother and baby home burial sites from development
Cork billboard campaign part of international call for meteorite awareness day Cork billboard campaign part of international call for meteorite awareness day
Lack of transport forces parents to take unpaid leave to get children to Cork special school Lack of transport forces parents to take unpaid leave to get children to Cork special school
Garda stock

Cork teenager left 'unrecognisable' after alleged hammer attack in Bishopstown

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices