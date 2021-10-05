Met Éireann warns Atlantic rain band could bring flooding to western counties

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the west coast of Ireland for the remainder of the week as a rain band approaches from the Atlantic Ocean.

The alert is currently in effect and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday, covering Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Donegal and all of Connacht.

The forecaster is predicting that the band of rain will stall over western counties in the coming days, leading to persistent and heavy falls in place.

There is a possibility of some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding because of it.

Met Éireann says they will update the advisory on Wednesday, "with warnings possible".

As it stands, the remainder of the week will see milder conditions with values "well above average" and persistent rainfalls along the west coast.

Wednesday will see temperatures with highs of 15C to 18C throughout the day, despite being largely cloudy and overcast in parts.

On Thursday, we can expect another dull day with heavy outbreaks of rain in the west and strong bright spells in the east of the country. Temperatures will be warm and humid with highs of 16C to 20C.

Friday will be a similar story with heavy rain in the west and temperatures of 15C to 19C expected.

As we approach the weekend, the rain showers will ease and move east towards the Irish Sea with bright spells developing along the west coast on Saturday while Sunday will be mostly dry with good sunny spells.