Original copy of John B Keane's first play discovered during cleanout of Cork city house

The original copy of the first play written by John B Keane has been discovered in a house Cork city.

After being rejected by the Abbey Theatre, Sive was first produced and performed by the Listowel Drama Group in 1959.

The play tells the story of the titular character. An orphan, Sive lives with her uncle Mike, his wife Mena, and his mother Nana.

While Nana dotes on her orphaned granddaughter, Mena plots to marry the young girl off to an old local farmer for the promise of land and a chance to escape from poverty into a better life.

Druid theatre described the play — one of John B’s most celebrated works — as "a story about a battle of generations, a country in flux, exploitation, greed, love and tragedy all told with John B's lyrical dialogue and great Irish humour."

Now, over 60 years on from its first performance, the original copy was discovered by Karl Harding as he cleared out a dilapidated house in Cork city last month.

Good condition

Mr Harding spotted the document on the floor of the house and immediately recognised the playwright’s distinctive handwriting.

The original copy of 'Sive'

"I picked it up and I thought this must have been for a school play and then I saw Sive and was amazed to come across John B's signature."

An avid reader and admirer of John B Keane’s work, Mr Harding said he was surprised to find the copy in such good condition, especially when so many of the other items removed from the house were old and damaged.

After he made the discovery, Mr Harding got in touch with Fergal Keane, a journalist with the BBC and John B’s nephew.

Mr Keane then led Mr Harding to get in touch with John B’s son Billy in Listowel.

The family said they owed Mr Harding and his wife, Mar, an enormous debt of gratitude for returning the important piece to them.

From left: Cara Trant, director of Kerry Writers' Museum; Joanna Keane-O'Flynn; Karl Harding; John Keane; Billy Keane; Mar Harding. Picture: Tom Fitzgerald.

"There is no doubt Karl would have received a five-figure sum for this collector's item at auction," Mr Keane said.

The Keane family has now loaned the work to the Kerry Writers’ Museum in the Square in Listowel, where it is now on display in the John B Keane room.

"We are honoured that the Keane family have entrusted us with this unique piece of our literary history, for the local community and visitors to witness,” said Director of Kerry Writers' Museum, Cara Trant.

"We are indebted to Karl Harding for bringing it back home to Listowel."