Kayaker rescued off west Cork after golfers raise alarm

In what was described as a very frightening ordeal, the man was thrown off the kayak and was unable to re-mount because of high swells.
The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat crew involved the callout were Coxswain Mark John Gannon, mechanic Stuart Russell and crew members Ken Cashman, Evin O'Sullivan, Ciaran Hurley and brothers Kevin and Donal Young.

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 09:18
Michelle McGlynn

A kayaker is recovering after capsizing off the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork in rough seas.

In what was described as a very frightening ordeal, the man was thrown off the kayak and was unable to re-mount because of high swells.

Having left the Speckled Door pier earlier on Friday afternoon, he was attempting to round the lighthouse as weather conditions worsened.

Luckily, a group of golfers on the Old Head Golf Links spotted him near the rocks on the western side of the lighthouse and immediately raised the alarm.

The Courtmacsherry All Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat received the call at 5.45pm and coxswain Mark John Gannon and a crew of six set out within minutes.

Arriving at 6.14pm, crew members Ken Cashman and Donal Young used a small inflatable boat to traverse into the rocky inlet at the lighthouse and were able to pull the kayaker from the water.

The man was assessed once he was aboard the main lifeboat before being assessed further at the station house where he received dry clothes and hot drinks.

All of his belongings were lost at sea including his phone and keys but the crew were able to reunite him with friends who came from North Cork to meet him.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O'Dwyer said they were relieved the kayaker was rescued so quickly as the seas were tough. There were strong westerly winds and four metre swells.

Mr O Dwyer praised the quick actions of the golfer who spotted the man in trouble.

Also tasked in yesterday's callout were the Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford and the Old Head/Seven Heads Coast Guard unit.

