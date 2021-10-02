Praise for retiring Southern Courts Service manager Eamonn Kiely

Judge Olann Kelleher said Mr Kiely was "like the man in the Christy Moore song, (he) stays up on the surfboard after 14 pints of stout."
Eamonn Kiely who had handled the development of the Anglesea Street courthouse and the arrangement of court sittings throughout the Covid pandemic. File photo: Denis Minihane

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 02:03
Liam Heylin

Regional Manager of the Courts Service Eamonn Kiely who steered the courts through the challenge of Covid and the development of several new courthouses in the southern region was praised by stakeholders on his retirement. 

Angela Denning CEO of the Court Service said that as Regional Manager of the Courts Service for Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Tipperary, Mr Kiely had been an extraordinary servant to the public in a role showing professionalism, wisdom, strategic thinking and good humour.

Judge Olann Kelleher said Mr Kiely had done a marvellous job in the Courts Service, in particular with the development of the new courthouse on Anglesea Street. Referring to the retiring Regional Manager’s interest in sailing, the judge said that in his working life “he seems to be able to glide through and like the man in the Christy Moore song, stays up on the surfboard after 14 pints of stout.” 

Director of Circuit and District Court Operations with the Court Service, Peter Mullan, said there were many words of praise for Mr Kiely but that decency was the strongest characteristic that always came across. Mr Mullan said it was fitting that Mr Kiely’s mother, Clara, was present in Cork Circuit Court for her son’s retirement to see his decency acknowledged.

President of the Southern Law Association, Julie Rea, said that during his tenure Mr Kiely had handled mammoth tasks such as the development of the Anglesea Street courthouse and the arrangement of court sittings throughout the Covid period and always heard the voices of the stakeholders.

Superintendent John Deasy said that as one stakeholder, An Garda Síochána, he met frequently with Mr Kiely. 

He understood what we wanted and what we needed and was quick to tell us that what we needed was what we were going to get. 

"He dealt with stakeholders in an affable and compromising way.” 

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said Mr Kiely was always realistic and reliable to deal with. Joining in the expressions of gratitude for his service and well wishes for his retirement were, Frank Buttimer, solicitor, Donal McCarthy, barrister and Father of the Bar, Kieran McCarthy of the Prison Service, and Mary Crowley and Miriam Stack on behalf of his colleagues in the Courts Service.

Mr Kiely thanked everyone, in particular his colleagues in the Courts Service, and especially his wife Mary who was present for the farewell.

