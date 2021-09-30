Cork Airport to open new twice-weekly service to Paris this winter

Vueling, part of Aer Lingus' parent group IAG, will operate the route on Mondays and Fridays from November 22.
Cork Airport is currently closed as it is undergoing a rebuild of its main runway over a 10 week period and is due to reopen on the morning of November 22. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 17:35
Greg Murphy & Eoin English

Low-cost Spanish carrier Vueling will operate a new twice-weekly air service from Cork to Paris Orly this winter.

Vueling, part of Aer Lingus' parent group IAG, will operate the route on Mondays and Fridays from November 22.

Niall MacCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport said it will make an ideal city break route in both directions.

He said Cork Airport is thrilled to welcome a brand-new airline.

"This news is exciting for business and tourism at both ends of the route and will further grow inbound tourism from this key continental market to counties across the South of Ireland," Mr MacCarthy said.

Cork Airport is currently closed as it is undergoing a rebuild of its main runway over a 10 week period and is due to reopen on the morning of November 22.

The main runway, which has been in operation since 1961, was built 1,883m long, and was extended by 300m in 1989. An overlay project in 1999 was done on the original runway only, which means the pavement on this area is 21 years old, while the extension is 31 years old.

The development includes an upgrade to the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge and centreline lighting together with all of its drainage and ducting systems.

Earlier this week, Ryanair announced the reopening of its two-aircraft base at Cork Airport and the restoration of 20 routes across the UK and Europe.

The €200m investment will restore all of Ryanair's pre-pandemic passenger-carrying capacity at Cork from December and will include the introduction of new services to Birmingham and Edinburgh which are unserved following the collapse of Stobart Air.

The airline, which closed its Cork base last October, said the reopening will secure 60 Ryanair jobs and deliver thousands of tourism jobs in the region.

