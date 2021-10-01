Irish coffee drinkers face 'eye-popping' price rises, warns Cork roaster

Market research firm IBISWorld has predicted coffee-bean prices could skyrocket to $4.44 a kilo this year after a particularly bad frost in Brazil saw much of its crop destroyed.
Irish coffee drinkers face 'eye-popping' price rises, warns Cork roaster

Coffee is poured from a stovetop espresso coffee maker, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 00:05
Pádraig Hoare

Irish coffee drinkers will find out the hard way early next year that the climate crisis affects all facets of life, including their morning cup of joe — with potentially 'eye-popping' price increases on the cards.

A particularly harsh frost in the midst of the Brazilian winter in July led to a third of the crop in the arabica-producing region being destroyed, which means the commodity is seeing its price skyrocket. While frosts are factored in by Brazilian farmers, the severity of this one caught them off guard. 

Irish coffee industry experts have warned that, combined with a global supply chain fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, and social strife in coffee-producing countries such as Colombia, drinkers can expect significant increases in the first quarter of the new year.

Rob Horgan of the award-winning Velo Coffee Roasters, as well as Cafe Velo in Cork's City centre, warned that the potential price increases for Irish coffee drinkers could be a shock.

Rob Horgan of Café Velo.
Rob Horgan of Café Velo.

"The coffee price is based on the C Market in New York — if you go to this time last year, the price would have been about $1.15 stable. Right now, it is at $1.95, and has broken the $2 mark.

"The likes of ourselves, West Cork Coffee, and Badger & Dodo buy speciality coffee. That C Price is for industrial coffee which is mass harvested, but our coffee is picked by hand and processed with the best of the crop. We would have the best of coffees costing €13 a kilo. It has a knock-on effect up the line.

There could indeed be eye-popping moments for customers in the first quarter of next year, particularly if the price continues to rise. 

"We’re lucky in that we are partially insulated in that we would have contracted our coffee forward, but we have been informing our customers that in the first quarter of next year, there will be price rises — and they will be significant."

Rob Horgan pictured with team member Suzanne Casey at Velo Coffee Roasters. Picture: Clare Keogh
Rob Horgan pictured with team member Suzanne Casey at Velo Coffee Roasters. Picture: Clare Keogh

Market research firm IBISWorld has predicted prices could skyrocket to $4.44 a kilo this year, giving an indication that those who can't start their morning without a brew should brace themselves for the inevitable hit in the pocket.

Mr Horgan said that the shortage is predicted to be 30m this year. 

Multiple factors have combined to bring the current situation to a head, Mr Horgan said.

"The Brazilian crop was badly hit by the frost this year," he said. 

"Brazil is an unusual origin in that they are harvesting most of the year, whereas if you go to India or El Salvador, they harvest once a year. 

They predict we will be short 30m sacks this year, and a sack is 60 kilos. That is very significant.

"The other factor is that Colombia is the next-largest producing region, and current turmoil in the country has spread out from the cities to the regions. Getting containers out of Colombia is now a lot more difficult.

"On top of that is the global container shipping issue."

Supply chains across the world have been severely disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, causing major backlogs and hitting smaller businesses particularly hard.

Coffee is just one of a whole range of industries affected, with shipping costs rising from around €2,850 per container to more than €8,600. 

Read More

Suzanne Harrington: New coffee machine has me in a permanent state of hyper-caffeination

More in this section

Cyclist killed following collision in Cork Cork hospitals experienced worst ever September for overcrowding in 2021
Plans for West Cork oyster farm rejected Plans for West Cork oyster farm rejected
'Forgotten veterans': Charity head pledges to get State to do more 'Forgotten veterans': Charity head pledges to get State to do more
Irish coffee drinkers face 'eye-popping' price rises, warns Cork roaster

Cork Airport to open new twice-weekly service to Paris this winter

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 27
  • 33
  • 37
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices