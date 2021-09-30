Cork hospitals experienced worst ever September for overcrowding in 2021

Cork University Hospital and the Mercy are among five Irish hospitals that have seen their worst-ever September for overcrowding in 2021.

They join University Hospital Kerry (UHK), Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), and Portiuncula Hospital on the list as having seen more patients on trolleys this September than any other year.

Overall, it is the second-worst-ever September for overcrowding in Irish hospitals., with 8,414 on trolleys in September 2021.

The worst-ever September was in 2019, with 10,641 on trolleys.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of patients on trolleys this month were:

Cork University Hospital: 1,094

University Hospital Limerick: 1,090

University Hospital Letterkenny: 821

University Hospital Galway: 805

University Hospital Kerry: 422

Liam Conway, INMO industrial relations officer for CUH and the Mercy, said the Cork hospitals are facing "seriously acute problems with overcrowding".

"Our members in CUH and Mercy are frankly exhausted and dealing with a staggering amount of work," he said.

“At its core, this is a staffing issue. We need more nurses inside Cork’s hospitals, along with measures to treat people in the community.”

The figures come as four nurses in University Hospital Galway have quit due to conditions in the hospital’s temporary emergency department.

There were 12 times as many patients on trolleys in LUH this month (821) when compared with September 2020 (66) and nearly 40 times as many in UHG (805 vs21).

Other hospitals have more than doubled their number of patients on trolleys since September of last year, including St James’s Hospital, St Vincent’s University Hospital, Wexford General Hospital, MRH Portlaoise, Cavan General and OLH Navan.

Overcrowding reached record lows in 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic response, but the INMO is warning that many hospitals are “rapidly returning to the bad old days of overcrowding”.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said Covid-19 remains a significant threat as winter approaches.

“At the start of the pandemic, the HSE said there would be zero tolerance of overcrowding," she said. "An air of complacency is allowing the problem to return in force."

The INMO has called for an immediate meeting with senior officials within the Health Service Executive.

Ní Sheaghdha added: “Over the coming weeks we need to see planned funding for the implementation of safe staffing across the health service, and we need to see a detailed winter plan from the HSE.

"The risks here are clear and there is just no excuse for not being prepared."

Trolley Watch

There were 386 admitted patients in hospitals waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals this morning.

According to the INMO Trolley Watch, 317 of these patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 69 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Limerick University Hospitals has the worst figures with 59 waiting on trolleys, followed by Letterkenny University Hospital with 52 and Cork University Hospital with 39.