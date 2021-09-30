Plans for West Cork oyster farm rejected

Plans by a French company to develop an oyster farm in West Cork have been rejected by the department of agriculture.

The rejection comes after a campaign by concerned locals who said the proposed 22.65-hectare site in Clonakilty Bay could turn it into an "eyesore".

AG Oyster Ltd applied for an aquaculture licence back in May that would allow them to cultivate oysters using bags and trestles in an area on the north-western shore of Inchydoney Island.

A group of locals known as Ring Darrara told the Southern Star newspaper at the time, the application "affects more than the aesthetics of the village itself, between residents, local businesses, the local rowing and fishing club and lots of other leisure users."

A spokesperson for the group said that if granted, "over time the developer of the farm ‘could apply for more extensions than what has been applied for, which has happened in other communities."

‘Other communities around the country, and as far away as Cape Cod, have been in contact with us on the Ring Darrara Facebook page all advising us to stop this in its tracks, or it will destroy the little piece of heaven on our doorsteps,’ the spokesperson added.

Welcoming the rejection of the plans, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan said the proposal "never made any sense".

"It’s one of the most spectacular parts of west Cork," he said.

"It would have impacted the local community, the local rowing club, the local fishing boats and the tourism industry."