Calling all sk8r bois (and girls) - ice skating is coming back to Cork

The leaves are only beginning to fall but fans of winter are already looking forward to the cosiest season of all.

There were a lot of things missing last year during the festive season among them was Cork on Ice.

Like many businesses, the enforced break during the pandemic challenged the Cool Running Events team to come up with new ways to work and they have come up with something that hasn't been seen in the Rebel County before.

"We realised that as things opened up again we could be forced to revisit the format of the traditional ice rink and minimise the risks of people mixing closely," said Bill Cremin, Managing Director of Cool Running Events.

And so the concept for the Alpine Skate Trail was born.

Already quite popular in countries such as Canada and Austria, skaters will follow a track rather than doing laps around a rink.

By escaping the confines of a rink, it allows the surrounding environment to become part of the experience.

Cork's skate trail will be set among the trees in Fota, offering a stunning backdrop, a rustic feeling and a real festive mood.

The 450m circuit winds through the trees in a figure of eight and the forest setting will be especially enchanting when it is illuminated at night.

Although it is an outdoor experience, the trees offer some shelter ensuring visitors will not be too exposed to the elements.

Louise Cremin, Operations Director, assured there will be a weather guaranteed offered so if there is a weather warning in place when a session is booked, the booking can be moved to another time.

Younger skaters who may not be quite up to the trail won't be left out of the fun as there will be a small rink for them along with other activities.

Opening from November 12 until January 23, Cool Running Events have promised a range of themed nights and activities as they have had previous years.

A limited number of early bird tickets go on sale today and can be bought online at iceskating.ie.