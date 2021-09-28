Cork inquest hears missing homeless man identified by DNA in 'sad and lonely story'

Peter John Oliver, who lived in a shack just outside Skibbereen, took his bag of coal, another bag of clothes, and some food, and left a pub in town to head home on a dark and stormy December evening. He never made it back.

Missing for three months, his body was only found the following March after a man tidying his garden on the banks of the River Ilen some 2kms outside the West Cork town spotted two identical boots sticking up out of the ground.

At an inquest in Clonakilty, coroner Frank O'Connell said it was "miraculous" that Mr Oliver's body had been found at all. A DNA match later confirmed his identity, following comparison with a swab provided by his brother, Geoffrey.

Mr Oliver's living conditions

In what Mr O'Connell described as a sad case, the inquest heard that Mr Oliver had an alcohol problem and was homeless. He was staying in a shack near Abbeystrowry graveyard after it had been provided for him by Matthew Clarke, owner of the Mardyke Magpie shop in the town and who knew Mr Oliver since they were teenagers.

The structure was, in the words of Mr Oliver's brother, Geoffrey, very comfortable, with a stove and a wind turbine to provide electricity. Mr Clarke said each Friday night, he and his family would cook for Mr Oliver and each Wednesday night Mr Oliver would cook for them in their house.

Mr Clarke said Mr Oliver also worked for him in the shop and he paid him €10 an hour. He told the coroner that he had suspected Mr Oliver as taking money and so he "stupidly" set him up to get proof.

He told Mr O'Connell the sum in question on December 14, 2018, was just €6 and while he had confronted Mr Oliver about it, he simply said it wasn't to happen again and they worked for the rest of the morning.

Wet and stormy day

The same day, Mr Oliver met his brother, who lives in Cape Clear but who was going to England for Christmas. Geoffrey Oliver said he gave Peter a bag of clothes. He also remarked how Peter had been over and back from Africa, had annoyed people on Cape Clear, meaning it was difficult for him to work and stay there, and that due to the Habitual Residence Condition, Peter had been unable to access social welfare.

The inquest heard that having left the Corner House in Skibbereen, where he had also secured a bag of coal, Peter Oliver would have headed in the direction of home on what was a wet and stormy evening.

Geoffrey Oliver said maybe his brother had stopped on the bridge to roll a cigarette and had fallen asleep, toppling into the river. The inquest had heard that, on the day he went missing, he was in high spirits and was healthier than he had been previously.

Geoffrey Oliver said: "If it hadn't been for Matthew looking after him, he would have been in trouble."

Inquest finding

When he failed to show for two of the regular meals with the Clarkes, he was reported missing. He was discovered some 500m away from Skibbereen Rowing Club in March 2019. Mr Clarke recognised the boots, and a DNA match was later completed. His hands were missing and the remains were skeletal, but there was no bone trauma.

Mr O'Connell said it was likely Mr Oliver had died by drowning having fallen into the river on December 14, 2018. Stating that it was "a sad and lonely story" the coroner said: "He had his place in the world, no matter what."