New special school planned for Cork

Area 'lagging' nationally in provision for special educational needs 
Education Minister Norma Foley: Engaging with the landowner over a site for the new school.

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 16:17
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

A new special school is planned for Cork, where a lack of such school places puts pressure on many families each year. 

Officials in the Department of Education are currently working towards the acquisition of a permanent site for the new school, and have engaged with officials in Cork City Council.

The details have been released via parliamentary question to Pádraig O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil spokesman for special education and TD for Cork North Central.

It is understood that the site in question is based in Glanmire. There is no timeline available yet for when the special school will open. However, Education Minister Norma Foley told Mr O’Sullivan that a suitable site has been identified by her department. 

Agreement in principle

“Engagement” with the landowner is ongoing with a view to reaching an agreement in principle as soon as possible, she added.

“I can assure the deputy that my department is working to advance the site acquisition process for the school in question as quickly as possible. However, due to the commercially sensitive nature of site acquisitions generally, it is not possible to comment further at this stage," said Ms Foley.

Mr O'Sullivan said it was great to see another special school planned for Cork, which has been “lagging” nationally in terms of provision for special educational needs. 

"We need to ensure this progresses, as there is an undeniable demand for it," he said.

A new special school, Carrigaline Community Special School, opened in the suburb this September, to provide for the needs of children with autism and a general learning disability up to the age of 18. 

Cork has previously been identified as one of a number of major “pinch-points” that experiences issues around the provision of special education school places, with many families offered home tuition for their children due to the lack of places. 

