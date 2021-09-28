Children's hospice LauraLynn to open Cork service

LauraLynn, the children's hospice, is planning to expand its service in Munster with a new satellite service in Cork City.

Ireland’s only children’s hospice, which is currently based in Dublin, plans to double the number of children it helps in Munster from 37 to 74.

The charity will also conduct the first national survey of where in Ireland the country’s estimated 3,840 children with life-limiting conditions are located.

Of these, 1,900 have palliative care needs, and up to 720 of these children require specialised hospice care as their health is unstable, deteriorating, or at end-of-life.

Currently, there are 192 children in the Munster region who are estimated to have palliative care needs, who are deteriorating or at end of life, but there is no single record of where all of these children live.

Around 37 of these currently use Laura Lynn in Dublin, including Jamie Murray, from Clondulane, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Jamie Murray with his Garda bravery medal. Picture: Helena Murray

Born blind and deaf, the nine-year-old, who will be 10 in November, was diagnosed with alobar holoprosencephaly (HPE), a developmental condition categorised by a failure of the brain’s frontal lobe to separate into two distinct hemispheres.

He also suffers from scoliosis, and he was not expected to live beyond birth. Jamie requires care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

His mother Helena welcomed the news of LauraLynn's expansion.

“LauraLynn are just brilliant," she said.

To hear they will be operating in Cork is such great news as there is so little for children like Jamie in Cork.

“They are fantastic for the therapy they offer families, and of course for the respite.”

The new service will see what the 10-year-old charity does brought right into homes in Munster.

While there will not be residential respite service like in Dublin, the service will instead offer respite in people’s homes.

In addition, the charity is to co-locate its renowned child therapy service in Cork, alongside another health provider.

LauraLynn provides care to more than 220 families per year, but the charity’s aim is to double that, to reach 400 families by 2024, increasing care provided from its existing facility in Dublin and establishing a new presence on the ground in Cork City.

In addition, LauraLynn will continue to support more than 200 bereaved families annually.

Since opening in 2011, LauraLynn has provided care and support to 84 children and their families from across Munster.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly at LauraLynn Children's Hospice as the charity announces significant plans for service expansion. Picture: Andres Poveda

Health minister Stephen Donnelly, who approved the €1.5m funding that is allowing LauraLynn to expand, said: "[The] announcement from LauraLynn to expand to reach more children and families closer to their homes is a hugely significant one.

“Access to specialised hospice care and support for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families, is absolutely vital.

LauraLynn have been the leaders in providing children’s hospice care in Ireland for a decade now, and their commitment to reach even more children is highly admirable."

LauraLynn CEO, Kerry McLaverty said: "We are delighted to be announcing plans to expand our services today as we mark a decade of care.

“The opening of a satellite service in Cork will bring services closer to children across the Munster region, and will enable families to get the care and support they need closer to home, which is something that we know is extremely important.”