Cork University Hospital warns of delays at 'exceptionally busy' emergency department

For a second consecutive day, Cork University Hospital (CUH) is warning people of delays at its emergency department (ED) following a surge in presentations.

The hospital has urged the public to contact their GP before attending the hospital’s ED.

In statements issued last night and this morning, the hospital has said it is “exceptionally busy” at present, and patients are likely to experience long waiting times as a result.

According to the latest figures from Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 426 patients without beds at Irish hospitals this morning - 331 at emergency departments and 95 on other hospital wards.

CUH recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys with 61, all of whom were waiting at the emergency department.

University Hospital, Limerick had 58 patients without beds this morning - 33 in the emergency department and 28 elsewhere in the hospital.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission, and the increasing number of patients attending the emergency department is currently putting significant pressure on the hospital,” CUH said.

The hospital has stressed that patient care remains “paramount” and that the situation is being “treated as a priority by hospital management, who have taken steps to address the issue.”

For the time being, the hospital has requested that the public contact their GP and “explore all other options available to them” prior to attending the emergency department.

The emergency department remains open to those with urgent medical needs, however.

The hospital proposed Mercy Urgent Care Centre and the Local injuries units in Bantry and Mallow as alternative options, the opening hours for which are listed below:

- General Practitioner / South Doc

- Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork

Opening hours: 8:00am to 6.00pm

Telephone: 021-4926900

- Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital

Opening hours: 8:00am to 7:30pm.

Telephone: 027 50133

- Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital.

Opening hours: 8:00am to 7:00 pm.

Telephone: 022 – 58506.