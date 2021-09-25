Drug-dealing and vandalism making life hell for residents of Limerick estate

A torrent of anti-social behaviour, racism, drug-dealing and violence is making life hell for residents of one Limerick City estate.

When it was built Johnsgate Village was one of the most sought after locations in the city. However, in recent years, the area has seen an influx of crime and anti-social behaviour.

A number of residents are now working together to bring it back to its former glory. The Irish Examiner spoke to a number of these residents who all echoed the same concerns regarding the situation.

“They are living in fear. Their lives are horrible,” said one resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

When asked why they wished to remain anonymous, the resident in question explained that it is a small area, and that those responsible for criminal behaviour “know who lives where” and they are “certain” there would be retaliation.

The resident said that in the past couple of years, they had seen violent clashes between families in the area, a number of houses had their windows “put in” and constant verbal abuse, including threats and racism, were directed towards innocent neighbours.

“There is one couple who won’t set foot outside their door. That’s no way to live,” they added.

One resident explained that they have been working with Gardaí and Limerick County Council, “who have been great” but their efforts are hampered by the fact the houses in the estate are privately owned.

Local councillor John Costelloe says he has been contacted by numerous residents recently.

“Bins are being burned, houses are being wrecked. There is open-air drug-taking, in front of children. One resident left her house from fear. She just left, with the keys in the door,” Mr Costelloe said.