One man charged as gardaí seize €52k drugs in east Clare

Two separate searches conducted on Thursday
Drugs suspected to be cannabis of a street value up to €52,000 were seized in east Clare yesterday.

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 12:38
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí have seized €52,000 worth of suspected cannabis in east Clare, under Operation Tara, following two separate searches on Thursday.

Shortly before 4pm on Thursday, September 23, gardaí in Killaloe, assisted by members of the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, carried out a search of a premises at O'Briensbridge.

Here, gardaí seized suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of over €45,000.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and has since been charged in connection with this seizure.

He will appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 6pm on Friday, September 24. 

On the same day, shortly after 6.30pm, gardaí conducted a separate search operation at a house in Bridgetown. 

A quantity of suspected cannabis herb, estimated to be worth €7,000, was seized at this location.

No arrests have been made in relation to this seizure, but investigating gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

The drugs seized are subject to forensic analysis.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drug strategy. It was launched on July 2. 

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug-trafficking networks, at all levels — international, national, local — involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale, and supply of controlled drugs.

