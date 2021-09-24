Kerry mother makes appeal on behalf of woman who tried to snatch her little boy

After what was a frightening incident, the mother said the woman “was clearly unwell”
Gardaí attended the scene of an incident on the North Circular Road, Tralee, County Kerry, at around 12.30pm on Thursday, 23rd September, 2021. File picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 10:27
Anne Lucey

A woman is currrently being detained under the Mental Health Act after twice attempting to snatch a one-year-old boy from his buggy yesterday in Tralee.

"A woman was arrested by Gardaí under the Mental Health Act, 2018, and continues to receive medical attention," Gardaí said.

The mother of the child has described how she was pushing her buggy along the North Circular Road when first approached by a woman who she felt was suffering from some kind of trauma. The mother of the boy called for an ambulance.

The second attempt occurred in Dunnes Stores and staff came to the assistance of the mother and child.

Monika, the mother, who has received praise locally for her compassion and understanding despite what was a frightening incident, spoke to Radio Kerry, and appealed for more resources for mental health in Ireland. “She [the woman] was clearly unwell,” Monika said.

The Garda Press Office said that due to the sensitive nature of this incident, An Garda Síochána had no further comment at this time.

