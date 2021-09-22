Second car crash on Cork's northside brings traffic to a halt

Traffic on the northside of Cork city has been brought to a standstill in places after a second car crash near where two cars were involved in a serious collision earlier this morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened at around 1.50pm this afternoon on Shanakiel Road.
Gardaí and emergency services are on the scene and say the road is currently closed.
No injuries were reported as a result of the second incident.
Local witnesses report that a car has overturned on the road after falling from the back of a recovery truck.
Crews have dealt with a Road Traffic Collision in the Shanakiel area ⚠️— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 22, 2021
Seatbelts and airbags worked effectively to minimise injuries ✅
Always belt up, front and back 👍🏻#notjustfires pic.twitter.com/s2a5g8piep
Earlier, two people were taken to hospital following a major two-vehicle road traffic collision in Cork city in which a car was overturned.
The crash occurred on Cathedral Road at around 10.15am this morning.
It is not yet known if the two incidents are linked.