Second car crash on Cork's northside brings traffic to a halt

Gardaí say the road is currently closed and nobody was injured as a result of the crash.
Second car crash on Cork's northside brings traffic to a halt

Local witnesses report that a car has overturned on the road after falling from the back of a recovery truck.

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 15:42
Greg Murphy

Traffic on the northside of Cork city has been brought to a standstill in places after a second car crash near where two cars were involved in a serious collision earlier this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 1.50pm this afternoon on Shanakiel Road.

Gardaí and emergency services are on the scene and say the road is currently closed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the second incident.

Local witnesses report that a car has overturned on the road after falling from the back of a recovery truck.

Earlier, two people were taken to hospital following a major two-vehicle road traffic collision in Cork city in which a car was overturned.

The crash occurred on Cathedral Road at around 10.15am this morning.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are linked.

More to follow.

Read More

Man and woman taken to hospital following Cork city crash in which car was overturned

More in this section

Update: Stuart Simmonds has been found safe and well Update: Stuart Simmonds has been found safe and well
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Cork crash while Limerick collision results in major tailbacks Motorcyclist in critical condition after Cork crash while Limerick collision results in major tailbacks
Mum calls for drones crackdown after 'distressed' son with autism filmed in Cork park Mum calls for drones crackdown after 'distressed' son with autism filmed in Cork park
Military accident

Man and woman taken to hospital following Cork city crash in which car was overturned

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 18, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 24
  • 37
  • 44
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices