Gardaí seek help in finding missing Kerry man

Gardaí in Kerry are asking for help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from his home in Castleisland.
Stuart Simmonds, 43, has been missing since Thursday, September 9.
He is described as being around 5' 10" in height, of slim build with light brown short hair and green eyes.
When last seen he was wearing white and black Nike runners, a navy tracksuit with a black t-shirt and a sleeveless jacket.
Mr Simmonds family and gardaí are concerned for his well being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.