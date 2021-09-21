Tributes paid to retiring Cork Garda chief 

Tributes have been paid to one of Cork’s top gardaí ahead of his retirement next month after 38 years’ service.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin was praised as he attended his last meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

JPC chair and Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher told those attending the virtual meeting Mr McPolin has served the community well over his lengthy career.

“The McPolin name is synonymous with policing in Cork,” Mr Kelleher said.

“Wherever you were posted down through the years, you had a strong ethos of social inclusion but also a great sense that the gardaí should be serving the community.

'You have served the community of Cork very well'

“You have served the community of Cork very well."

Mr McPolin, who deferred his retirement last year to help oversee the Garda Covid-19 response, joined the force in 1983, following in the footsteps of his father, Seamus. His brother, Gary, is also a garda, a superintendent, attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region roads policing unit.

He was first stationed in Mallow, and as he rose through the ranks, was posted to Dublin, then to Watercourse Road and later Anglesea St in Cork, and following his appointment as chief superintendent, he was posted to Kildare. He returned to Cork as chief superintendent just over four years ago.

Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan praised him for his exemplary service while Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer commended him for his leadership.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said Mr McPolin deserved huge credit for his focus on community policing.

Mary Crilly, the director of the Sexual Violence Centre, Cork, said Mr McPolin had been incredibly supportive of their work, especially anti-trafficking initiatives, over the years.

“I am going to miss you. If you have nothing to do after retirement, we’d love to have you on the board here,” she said.

'The city will miss you'

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said Mr McPolin was at the end of the phone, day or night, and added: “The city will miss you.”

Mr McPolin said he hoped he and his senior management team had been able to present a true and accurate picture of policing in Cork city to the JPC meetings he has attended over the years, since the JPC structure was established by the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time as a member of the JPC and I think we should be proud of how Cork implements the spirit of the act in a partnership approach,” he said.

He also said that as Cork city’s population grows, he hoped An Garda Síochána wouldn't be found wanting when it comes to allocating resources.