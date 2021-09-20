Cork, Limerick and Waterford to benefit from €5m urban animation fund

Some €5m will be spent on public art, light installations and performance spaces to transform seven cities and towns, under Fáilte Ireland’s Urban Animation Investment Scheme.

The pilot scheme will fund urban animation projects in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Waterford and Dublin.

The stories, culture, history and heritage of these locations will be brought to life through a variety of large-scale projects, the tourism body said. It is envisaged the installations will be in place by the end of Summer 2022.

Galway City Council was awarded the highest funding, at €1,030,834, towards a lighting installation at Woodquay Park, featuring a hand-carved steel sphere that will reflect the stories and traditions of Galway alongside a traditional Galway Hooker and intimate performance space.

Cork City Council was awarded €673,310, which will fund five public artworks at the GPO, the Exchange buildings, Carey’s Lane, Cook St & Coal Quay and Cornmarket St.

In Limerick, a rotating equilateral prism will be built at the junction of Lower Thomas St and O’Connell Street, after the local authority was awarded €532,669 under the scheme.

An artists of impression of a flexible cultural hub in Smithfield, which is among the projects to receive funding from Fáilte Ireland's Urban Animation Investment Scheme.

Some €847,487 was awarded to Dublin city, which will create a “cultural hub” at Smithfield Square, featuring a carousel, an outdoor gallery, and both indoor and outdoor performance spaces.

Waterford, meanwhile, will build 21 illumination installations that will connect the City’s four zones: Viking Triangle, Cultural Quarter, Retail Spine and Apple Market.

Kilkenny will have installations in five locations to reflect its medieval heritage, while five landmark buildings and structures in Louth will feature street art and lighting to tell the myths and legends associated with the River Boyne.

Public art, light installations and performance spaces set to transform cities and towns under @Failte_Ireland’s Urban Animation Investment Scheme in partnership with Local Authorities. https://t.co/HtcHA97sma#TourismTogether @DeptCulturelRL @cathmartingreen @LordMayorDublin pic.twitter.com/hAj0qvjkzR — Fáilte Ireland (@Failte_Ireland) September 20, 2021

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin, said the projects will “help re-invigorate” the areas and “increase their tourism appeal”.

“This is important in attracting visitors to our towns and cities and increasing dwell time to support local tourism and hospitality businesses and jobs,” she said.

“It is also important to note that these projects will be sustainable and in line with environmental best practice.”

Orla Carroll, director of product development at Fáilte Ireland, thanked the minister for securing the funding for the project.

“Urban animation will play an increasingly important role in transforming and re-imagining our public spaces as safe, welcoming and vibrant places to visit,” she said.

“Seven exciting projects have been allocated funding and we look forward to working with the County and City Management Association (CCMA) and the local authorities in making these projects a reality before the end of summer 2022.”