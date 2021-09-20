Woman due in court following assault of man in Limerick city

The woman will appear before Limerick District Court this morning
The victim was found on Friday in the Westfield Park area of Limerick city with serious injuries to his head. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 10:04
Steven Heaney

A woman will appear before Limerick District Court this morning in connection with the assault of a man in Westfield Park, Limerick, on September 17.

The victim was found on Friday in the Westfield Park area of Limerick city with serious injuries to his head.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick.

A technical examination of the scene was then carried out.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing harm.

She has since been charged and will appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

#CourtsCrimeAssaultPlace: Limerick
