Tributes paid to Eileen and Jamie ahead of funeral this morning

Hundreds of tributes and condolence messages have been posted on Rip.ie for Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan, who were murdered two weeks ago.

Their funerals will be held in Lixnaw, Co Kerry later this morning.

Eileen’s partner Mossie O’Sullivan, 63, who took his own life after killing them, was buried in Lixnaw last Monday in a strictly private ceremony.

In the hundreds of tributes to Jamie, 24, on rip.ie, he was remembered as a rogue, a beautiful friend, and a true gentleman with a bright future ahead of him.

A pair of parents in Ardfert wrote: “You went too soon Jamie.

“You were a pleasure to know.

Mossie and Eileen were so proud of the young man you had become. Rest now in heavenly peace together with your loving parents.

“Ye were lovely people that never had a bad word to say about anyone,” another person wrote. “You may have been quiet and polite in school but you had roguery as well.”

A woman wrote: “Jamie, what can I say but thank you. From the very first days of your being, you brought me such happiness and a beautiful friendship full of fun, laughter, tears, and learning growing up.

“Who needs a gate when we can hop the ditch? If I could do it all over again with you I would in a heartbeat.” And she added: “My sympathy and love to Jamie's family and friends, may we heal together.”

Another wrote: “I will never forget the great childhood memories we had.”

His colleagues at Liebherr, where he had passed his apprenticeship, wrote: “The whole factory is devastated by the shocking news of your death Jamie.

Such a lovely, hard-working young man with such a fantastic, bright future ahead of you, cut short by this tragic event.

Among the hundreds of condolence messages for his 56-year-old mother Eileen, she was fondly remembered as a pleasure to live near, a willing help, a dear friend, and a woman whose generosity “knew no bounds”.

The 11am requiem mass will be live-streamed from St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, this morning.