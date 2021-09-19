Civil liberties group urges caution on DNA screening after exhumation of Baby John

The decision to exhume 'Baby John' could lead to a mass DNA screening in and around the area where his body was found 37 years ago and prompted the notorious Kerry babies case.

However, garda sources have stressed that there are currently no plans to undertake such screening, and civil liberties groups have cautioned that such a move would have to be taken very sensitively.

Gardaí investigating Baby John’s death in 1984 announced on Tuesday evening they had exhumed his remains at Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen, Co Kerry, earlier that day.

It is not known where he was killed but his body was found on White Strand, near the town, on April 14, 1984. Shortly before he was buried in Caherciveen, a very small sample of DNA was taken. It is believed this had deteriorated over time.

Source: Gardaí have a reason for recovering baby's DNA After the exhumation last week, his remains were taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, Co Kerry for examination on foot of a ministerial order granted in accordance with the Coroners Act 1962. The exhumation was conducted by gardaí, a forensic anthropologist and relevant personnel from Kerry County Council and the HSE. His remains were then reinterred at 4pm that afternoon. It is understood he was exhumed so detectives could obtain DNA as part of their investigation. A source has said it is highly unlikely they would have been able to get permission just so they could have more DNA on file on Ireland's DNA database, which is administered by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI), on the off chance they need some. Sources say the exhumation instead points to the possibility that either DNA screening could be down the road or that they actually have a suspect in their sights. While gardaí are not known to have a suspect, it is understood that the option to mass screen residents is an option that could be used in the future.

People have voluntarily offered DNA samples

A “significant” number of DNA samples are understood to have been obtained voluntarily from people living in nearby Valentia when a new investigation was launched into Baby John’s death in 2018.

Mass DNA screening is covered in Section 29 of the Criminal Justice (Forensic Evidence and DNA Database System) Act 2014.

The grave of Kerry baby named John in Holy Cross, Cemetery, Caherciveen, Co Kerry. Picture: Dan Linehan

A senior officer of the rank of chief superintendent or above can authorise mass screening under certain circumstances. This is if they have reasonable grounds for believing mass screening of a "class of persons" is likely to further the investigation of the offence, and is a “reasonable and proportionate measure”. A class of persons could include people living or working in a geographic area.

No obligation to be screened

After being informed that a mass screening is underway, a person is not obliged to have the sample taken.

The act also provides for the fact that if a person refuses to give consent then that “shall not of itself constitute reasonable cause for a member of the Garda Síochána to suspect the person of having committed the relevant offence”.

Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) executive director Liam Herrick said: “DNA is uniquely sensitive personal data."

Mass DNA screening raises numerous rights issues including rights to protection of private life, dignity, bodily integrity, and the enjoyment of the presumption of innocence. ICCL urges An Garda Síochána to ensure that, if deemed absolutely necessary in a particular criminal investigation, the “class of persons” chosen to be tested is as narrow as possible.

“It is of utmost importance that any DNA profiles gathered in the course of a mass screening are destroyed as soon as reasonably practicable."