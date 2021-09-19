Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 61-year-old Limerick man

John ‘Jack’ Keane is missing from his home in Athea, Co Limerick. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 15:00
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Limerick are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from his home since Wednesday, September 15.

John 'Jack' Keane, 61, is missing from Athea and is known to frequent the West Limerick, North Kerry and West Clare areas.

He is described as being 5'7", of slim build, bald with some grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, John was wearing a red and black rain jacket, black trousers and brown boots. He usually wears a baseball cap and carries a stick.

John's family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

