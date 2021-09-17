Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing missing Cork teen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Cork teen who has been missing since Thursday.
Michael McInerney, 15, is missing from the Victoria Road area of Cork city.
Michael is described as being approximately 5’ 11” in height, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Michael was wearing all black clothing, a black baseball cap and black runners.
Anyone with any information that might assist Gardaí in locating Michael Is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.