Killarney teacher had just finished Covid quarantine when 'deeply tragic' accident occurred

A night spent socialising with friends in a forest in Killarney ended in tragedy for a 25-year-old teacher when he fell and hit his head, an inquest into his death was told.

Damien (Damo) Lyne of Cleeney, Killarney, was home from Vietnam, where he was teaching and had just spent two weeks quarantining at his family farm when the tragedy occurred. On April 9, 2020, the day after finishing quarantine, the English and Philospohy graduate joined five old school friends who were socialising in Colstman’s Woods/ Flesk.

An inquest at Killarney Coroner's Court was told that Damien had cycled from Cleeney to the woods, and met with his fiends at around 8.40pm. He was described by witnesses as being in good form on the night.

He was wearing a mask, the inquest heard and kept his distance, sitting metres away from them because, of his concerns about Covid. The friends were sitting around the fire, listening to music, and talking, and beer and whiskey were consumed, the inquest heard.

At some stage, Damien left the group to go to the toilet, but fell down a steep slope. The inquest heard the group managed to carry him back to the fire, thinking at first he might have drunk too fast and would sleep it off.

Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, who carried out the autopsy, found Damien had suffered injuries to his head typical of a fall, and died as a result of traumatic brain injury.

The injuries were “typical of a fall as opposed to a blow”, Dr Bolster stressed. Such cases were examined very carefully, in case of third-party involvement, she said.

Dr Bolster said his injuries included bruising and a laceration at the back of the head. His alcohol level was a factor and he would have been vulnerable to falling.

Dr Bolster said Damien would have slipped into a coma as a result of his injury and he would not have suffered, she assured his family and friends. There were no drugs in his system, the toxicology report had confirmed.

Garda James Mc Carthy gave evidence of being alerted to the incident by Jamie O’Donoghue of Flesk Castle, who had phoned emergency services in a distressed state about his friend at 2.02am. Emergency services attended the scene and Damien Lyne was pronounced dead at 4am.

The inquest returned a verdict of accidental death.