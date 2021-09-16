In Kerry, she who bares wins – as do those affected by cancer

The Covid pause didn’t just long-finger key medical interventions for ongoing and suspected cases of serious illness. It devastated funding for the layer of medical support services beneath frontline care in the country.

In Kerry, Recovery Haven delivers support services for cancer sufferers and their families, from counselling to psychotherapy, from reflexology to wig-fitting.

It costs €250,000 a year to run the Tralee-based service, most of it fundraised. The State chips in but some of the services are still provided out of a 30-year-old portable building in Haig’s Terrace. When a seven-year-old boy loses his dad to cancer, specialist counselling becomes a critical part of putting the young lad’s life back together. The money is well used.

The pandemic obliterated finances and so the centre was forced to innovate and road-test new funding ideas.

On Saturday, it joins forces with Fenit-based Wild Water Adventures to organise Kerry’s first women’s-only charity Dip in the Nip. Women of all ages will bare all and take to the seas to raise funds for the well-known cancer support charity.

According to Recovery Haven chairman Tim McSwiney: “It’s a fun and empowering event for women right across the country – including those who have experienced cancer themselves, those who are supporting a friend or family member on their cancer journey or those who want to remember and honour a loved one who they lost to the disease.”

One such is Kate Leen, who will be taking to the seas 17 months after losing her husband at 42. “Recovery Haven provided our boys and I with great support during my husband’s illness and subsequently after his passing, providing the boys with play therapy and a professional ear on particularly difficult days. They are an invaluable support to cancer patients and their families.”

Secret location

The secret part of Saturday is the location, the best part is the fact that 170 women have already shown naked enthusiasm for the event by registering at €40 each. Registration is now closed but the opportunity to contribute is as wide open as the sea. Supporters can donate here.

“It’s a completely new departure but we are really excited at the thought of amazing women of Kerry and beyond coming together in such a novel way,” said Recovery Haven manager Siobhan MacSweeney.

“We hope that women will embrace this fun, empowering and important event and make it a truly memorable one for everyone involved.”

A new permanent structure to replace the portable building at its Tralee HQ will cost more than €460,000 and Mr McSwiney says discussions are ongoing with Education Minister Norma Foley’s office and the Department of Health to co-fund its construction and kit-out.

In Kerry, 60 people a month are diagnosed with cancer but there are now 7,000 survivors in the county on a different stage of their journey with the disease.