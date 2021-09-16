Bruce Springsteen set to play Cork and Dublin concerts 

Springsteen has already said he'll be going out on tour with The E Street Band in 2022 and it's understood that talks between Aiken Promotions and Cork GAA officials could see him add Leeside to the Irish leg of his tour, which is expected to include two Dublin concerts.
An event licence is being sought for Croke Park for two dates next April while officials at Páirc Uí Chaoimh have also informed some local residents of plans for concerts in April.
Dublin City Council had no comment in respect of speculation relating to any specific artist at Croke Park in 2022.
"There’s been so much darkness and loneliness due to the pandemic. This is a window of opportunity for so many, which bring so much to so many. A financial injection of this sort will support the service sectors involved, whether it is those running a mobile chipper, the man or woman selling water, or hotels and guest houses.