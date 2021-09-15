Kinsale pub owner calls guesthouse plan 'final nail in coffin for 135-year-old institution'

The owners of a well-known pub in Kinsale claim the proposed development of new tourism accommodation in adjoining premises will threaten the future of their business.

Brian O’Neill, who runs the Tap Tavern near the centre of Kinsale with his mother, Mary, has lodged an appeal against the recent decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for a new guesthouse with 10 bedrooms near the centre of the town.

The proposed three-storey building on the site of the Kinsale Tile Store on Guardwell, Kinsale is being developed by businessman, Denis Noel O’Mahony.

Mr O’Neill said the Tap Tavern had been in his family since 1886 and was recognised as one of the best examples of a classic Irish “local”.

The objections

In documents filed with An Bord Pleanála, the publican said the pub’s ambience was enhanced by its traditional musicians who played in the Tap Tavern all year round on a regular basis, including its back courtyard during the summer.

While the playing of live acoustic music has never been an issue, Mr O’Neill said his family were seriously concerned that the position would be changed irrevocably if his premises were going to be “effectively surrounded” by holiday accommodation.

“We fear that sleeping accommodation placed directly over the courtyard area will inevitably lead to complaints from guests and ultimately challenges to the renewal of our licence,” he observed.

Mr O’Neill said he believed such a conflict was “inevitable". "A prohibition on the playing of music in the courtyard area will have a considerable impact on our ability to conduct our livelihood on these premises,” he added.

Mr O’Neill said the proposed three-storey guesthouse would also block out sunlight in the courtyard from early evening. The publican said the development would also decimate the existing beautiful views of St Multose Church in Kinsale.

'Final nail in the coffin'

An Bord Pleanála previously refused planning permission for a larger guesthouse on the same site after Cork County Council had also rejected the proposal on the basis that it would detract from the setting of the historic church and its failure to either conserve or enhance the Kinsale Architectural Conservation Area.

Mr O’Neill claims the revised plans fail to address any of the reasons cited by the planning authorities for rejecting the development. The publican stressed that his family were neither anti-development nor wishing to see Kinsale “preserved in aspic.”

“Given how unique this location is and how delicate are its treasures, all development proposals deserve to be well designed and sensitive to their surroundings and not adversely impact existing attractions and businesses,” he added.

Mr O’Neill said allowing the development to go ahead could “prove to be the final nail in the coffin” for his pub which he described as a “135-year-old Kinsale institution.”

Brian O’Neill and his mother, Mary, say they are not anti-development but want any project "to be well designed and sensitive to their surroundings". Picture: Dan Linehan

The Select Vestry of the Kinsale Union of Parishes also expressed concern that construction work on the proposed guesthouse could affect the structural stability of a boundary wall between the development and St Multose Church.

However, consultants for Mr O’Mahony, said they had scaled back the development from the 13-bedroom guesthouse which was rejected by both the council and An Bord Pleanála last year.

They said the design of the new proposal was informed by the view of the planning authorities on their previous application, which they noted was supportive of the redevelopment of the site in principle. The developer said the revised plans were designed to minimise the impact of the development on St Multose Church.

A ruling on the appeal by An Bord Pleanála is due shortly before Christmas.