Gardaí seek assistance locating missing man from Tipperary

David, aged 30, was last seen in the Clonmel area on Monday, September 6
Gardaí seek assistance locating missing man from Tipperary

David, aged 30, was last seen in the Clonmel area on Monday, September 6.

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 14:48
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of David Poyntz.

David, aged 30, was last seen in the Clonmel area on Monday, September 6.

David is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with black hair. When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey trainers.

David is known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Co Louth.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

New greenways and 'quiet ways' among cycle infrastructure approved for Cork New greenways and 'quiet ways' among cycle infrastructure approved for Cork
Fate of Cork Event Centre to be decided in an LA boardroom Fate of Cork Event Centre to be decided in an LA boardroom
‘He will leave a Fionn-sized hole in the hearts of everyone’ - funeral of Cork boy, 7, hears ‘He will leave a Fionn-sized hole in the hearts of everyone’ - funeral of Cork boy, 7, hears
Gardaí seek assistance locating missing man from Tipperary

Limerick students staying in hotels due to shortage of accommodation 

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 11, 2021

  • 20
  • 23
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices