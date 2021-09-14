Gardaí seek assistance locating missing man from Tipperary

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of David Poyntz.

David, aged 30, was last seen in the Clonmel area on Monday, September 6.

David is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with black hair. When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey trainers.

David is known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Co Louth.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.