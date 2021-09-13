WATCH: Up to 300 students gather on Cork's College Road as Fresher's week returns

Residents in the College Road area of Cork fear Fresher's Week will be twice as long this year as second-year students who had no in-person college last year are welcomed back with 'Sophomore Week' next week.

Residents are reporting glass bottles being thrown at them, public urination and littering around homes on College Road, and are calling on gardaí and UCC to take harsher measures against students caught engaging in such anti-social behaviour.

David, who lives in the Highfield Avenue area of College Road has said the large gathering of students celebrating the return of university has actually become “very malevolent.”

“Some students were throwing bottles at my wife, throwing bottles at people’s feet. Between the pavements and the road, there’s broken glass everywhere,” David said on the Neil Prendeville show.

With an estimated 300 students gathering in the area, David said people are beginning to think this type of anti-social and dangerous behaviour is being thought as ‘the norm’ and that residents should expect it at this stage.

“We met them [the college security] last night, we met a student patrol. There were four young people there and they were about 20 or 30 yards away from it, they didn’t approach the party at all and in one way you couldn’t blame them.

At one point when things became rowdier, they just said ‘Right, we’re out of here,’ and they just took off.

“People think it’s normal for this area, the students that move here feel it’s normal behaviour and it’s okay. People think this is the norm. It’s not normal."

The street party which kicked off at around 8pm and wrapped up in the early hours of the morning, distressed many residents around Magazine Road, as they fear a two-week party may be on the cards.

UCC Students Union has said it will be kicking off students' return with a first-ever ‘Sophomore Week’ - a chance for last year's first-year students to celebrate.

“Due to Covid last year, the first years couldn’t have Fresher’s week so it’ll be a double this year,” said Anthony, a resident in the area.

Anthony has said more action needs to be taken by gardaí to control the situation.

“The gardaí are good when they do come out, but I mean it needs to get very, very serious because a couple of weeks ago there was a girl bottled in the face in the area which I had heard from a member of the resident’s association, and there was a guy stabbed up at the junction of Magazine Road.

“About three weeks ago, I had to call the gardaí myself and I counted 25 come out of a house not far from me, not one of them were wearing a mask, I don’t know what the gardaí can do, but the minute the gardaí are gone they come back again.

It seems to me if you're a UCC student, you’re like Harry Potter you have an invisibility cloak - the law doesn’t apply to you.

“I’m not saying all students are like this, we were all young once, we all partied, but you would be aware of the neighbours and you wouldn’t disturb the neighbours.

“There needs to be some penalty. It’s just getting absolutely out of control and absolutely outrageous,” he said.

Catherine Clancy, chair of the Magazine Road residents association and former Lord Mayor of Cork has said Freshers is always “a big worry for residents,” and was disappointed that UCC did not engage with the association in relation to the proposal for a Sophomore Week.

“The residents' association is very upset that there was no communication from the university to inform us they would be hosting another week-long event and wrote to the president of UCC expressing our disappointment.

“In relation to the behaviour of students in the area, there is a light touch regime when it comes to students that wouldn’t happen in any other part of the city.

“We are witnessing it, we have to ask why are students treated differently when it comes to criminal activity?

Ms Clancy also said landlords renting houses to students in the area have a massive responsibility in all of this.

“The association has called on the Government to introduce legislation for houses of multiple occupancy (HMO). These are houses running like small hotels, with nobody there to manage and maintain them.

“Many landlords in the area are not registered with the RTB, that has to change.

“There are two out of three properties in the area that are not registered with the RTB. These are landlords that ignore residents' concerns and statutory laws,” she said.

In a statement, gardaí said "they received complaints regarding crowds at College Road in Cork City this Sunday. Gardaí attended the scene and the crowds were dispersed. No arrests were made."